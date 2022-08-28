CHICAGO — A woman died and another is hospitalized following a double shooting Sunday evening outside the 22nd District Station on the Far South Side, police said.

The shooting occurred around 8 p.m. at 111th and Monterey in Morgan Park. A 46-year-old was shot in the head and pronounced dead. The second shooting victim, age 42, suffered a gunshot wound to the lower body.

An ambulance rushed the second victim to the hospital. Her condition is unknown.

Authorities released no further details.

Chicago police are expected to hold a briefing shortly.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.