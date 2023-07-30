CHICAGO — A woman is dead and eight other women are injured after a group of individuals opened fired in North Lawndale overnight.

According to police, the group of women were gathering near the 1500 block of South Keeler Avene around 12:51 a.m. when a black jeep approached, and multiple individuals exited the jeep and began shooting.

Police said a total of nine women were stuck by gunfire.

A 21-year-old woman sustained a gunshot wound to the face and was transported to the hospital in critical condition She was pronounced dead a short time after.

Another woman, 28, sustained eight gunshot wounds to the torso and was transported to the hospital in critical condition. Another woman, 33, sustained a graze wound to the stomach and is listed in good condition.

Another woman suffered a graze wound to the right arm and is also in good condition. A 28-year-old woman was also shot in the right knee. She is in good condition.

A 31-year-old woman sustained a gunshot wound to the left leg and forearm and is also in good condition at Stroger Hospital.

A seventh woman, 30, took a gunshot wound to the right shoulder and two to the right arm and is also listed in good condition at Stroger Hospital.

A 24-year-old woman sustained a gunshot wound to the right wrist and is also in good condition. Another 20-year-old woman took a gunshot wound to the right thigh and is also listed in good condition at Stroger Hospital.

There is currently no one in custody and police are investigating the incident.