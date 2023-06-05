CHICAGO — Police are searching for the gunmen after a gathering to remember a loved one ends in gun violence on the city’s West Side.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Sunday in the 4800 block of West Iowa as nearly 100 people were gathered in memory of Marquise Willis, who was killed in a car crash four-years ago.

According to police, an an argument broke out and unknown offenders began firing shots. A total of seven people were shot, one fatally.

A 25-year-old woman was discovered by officers lying on the ground unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds. She was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

She has been identified as Terry’a Adams.

A 17-year-old girl was shot in the leg and transported to West Suburban Hospital in good condition. A 27-year-old man was shot in the leg and transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition. A 29-year-old man was shot in the chest and arm and transported to Stronger Hospital in critical condition. Another 29-year-old man was shot in the arm and transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

A 28-year-old woman was shot in the ear and transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition. a 28-year-old man was shot in the leg and arm and transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody. Area Four Detectives are investigating this shooting.

In total, 34 people were wounded from gun violence in Chicago over the weekend — nine fatally.