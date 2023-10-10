CHICAGO — A woman was killed and a 17-year-old boy is injured after a shooting on the city’s South Side.

The shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday on the 9300 block of South Halsted in the Washington Heights neighborhood. Police said the teen boy and a 46-year-old woman were on the sidewalk when they were shot.

The woman was shot in the hip and transported in critical condition to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

The 17-year-old boy was shot in the left arm and transported to the same hospital in good condition.

A homicide investigation is underway.