Woman killed, 15-year-old boy among 2 injured in Southwest Side shooting

CHICAGO — A woman in her 20s is dead after a shooting in Chicago’s New City neighborhood Friday night that also left a 15-year-old boy and another man injured, according to police.

Police said the woman and two men were standing outside a residence in the 5400 block of South Bishop Street just after 7:30 p.m. when they were shot at from a distance by an unknown man.

The woman, approximately 28 years of age, was struck to the head and was transported to University of Chicago Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The 15-year-old boy was struck to the right leg and was listed in good condition prior to transport to University of Chicago Hospital. The 31-year-old man was struck the shoulder and was treated and released on scene.

There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.