CHICAGO — A woman was injured in a hit-and-run in River North Friday night.

According to the police, the 38-year-old woman was crossing the street at the 600 block of North Rush Street around 7:50 p.m. when she was hit by an unidentified car which then fled.

She sustained incapacitating injuries was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition.

There is currently no one in custody and police are investigating the incident.