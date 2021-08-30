Woman injured in Forest Park shooting

FOREST PARK, Ill. — A woman was injured in a shooting at a Walmart parking lot in Forest Park late Sunday night, according to police.

Forest Park police said officers responded to calls of shots fired in the 1300 block of Desplaines Avenue and discovered numerous shell casings and a vehicle with several bullet holes.

A woman inside the vehicle sustained a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening and was transferred to Loyola Medical Center for care.

The driver of the vehicle, an unknown man, fled prior to officers arriving at the scene and was unable to be located. It is unknown if he was injured in the incident.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a white Chevy Impala or Malibu with tinted windows.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Forest Park police at 708-366-2425 or leave a tip at Detectives@ForestPark.net.