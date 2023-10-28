CHICAGO — A woman is injured after a shooting on a ship near the Navy Pier dock overnight.

According to police, an unknown man was in a verbal altercation with a known woman on the ship that was unboarding at Navy Pier.

Secuity staff escorted the man off the ship when he returned moments later and fired multiple shots towards the ship.

Navy Pier released a statement below:

“Navy Pier is saddened by the isolated act of violence that occurred overnight. Due to our proactive security measures and the support from law enforcement, officials were able to identify the alleged assailant and his vehicle. There is no active threat to the Pier at this time and we will continue to support law enforcement in their investigation of the incident. Our hearts go out the victim who is currently recovering in the hospital. Our Halloween programming will go on as planned today. The entire Pier is open to welcome guests and operations are back to normal.”

There is currently no one in custody and there is no active threat at Navy Pier. Police are investigating the incident.