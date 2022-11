CHICAGO — A woman is in custody after Chicago police said she stole a bag of money from an armored truck Monday afternoon.

The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. outside a Chase Bank in the 5700 block of North Broadway, which is in the city’s Edgewater neighborhood.

The woman ran and was taken into custody about three blocks north in the 1100 block of West Granville Avenue, according to Chicago police.

Officers were able to recover the bag.

Police said charges against the woman are pending.