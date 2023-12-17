CHICAGO — A woman is in custody on Sunday after Chicago police say a 1-year-old died after being found unresponsive inside a home on the city’s South Side.

According to Chicago police, the 1-year-old boy was found just before 7:30 p.m. in the home in the 7400 block of South Eberhart Avenue in Greater Grand Crossing.

Police say when the child was found, he was unresponsive and had visible bruising on his face. The child was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital where he was later pronounced dead

Chicago police say a 26-year-old woman was taken into custody on the scene, but police have not provided details on how she is related to the child.

Authorities have not yet identified anyone involved and it is currently unclear how the child was injured.

Officers say charges against the woman are pending and an investigation is underway.