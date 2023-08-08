CHICAGO — The family of a teenager is pleading for witnesses to come forward after a hit-and-run left their loved one in critical condition.

17-year-old Nakari Campbell had left her home on Milwaukee Avenue just before 10:30 p.m. on Friday, and was walking to meet a friend to go to a party.

Campbell reportedly crossed Division Street heading south on Ashland Avenue when she was hit by someone driving a 2008 red Mercedes Benz C-35 with an Illinois license plate DC60012.

The teen landed on the roof of the car, then rolled off with her hair getting caught in the tire and was then dragged.

Her family told WGN she is in critical condition at Stroger in the ICU in a medically induced coma and has already undergone several surgeries and skin grafts.

Campbell is an incoming senior at legal prep high school in West Garfield Park. Family members said Nakari is a bubbly girl who loves fashion, and hanging out with friends and cousins.

Doctors telling them it will be a long road to recovery for her.

“She is currently suffering from broken leg, foot staples in her head, her hip ribs are broken scrapes and bruises from the pull imagine being pulled by your hair for a block or so,” Anthony Hargrove, Campbell’s Uncle, said.

The Campbell’s family attorney said she received a copy of the incident report that shows detectives did trace the plates of that Mercedes and went to the owner’s home.

No arrests have been made at this time.