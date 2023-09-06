CHICAGO — A woman was robbed Wednesday afternoon after she exited a bank in Chicago’s South Loop neighborhood.

According to the Chicago Police Department, a 48-year-old woman was exiting a bank with a large bag of cash on the 1100 block of South Canal Street around 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

As the woman was walking, a man struck her leg with his vehicle and attempted to take the bag of cash.

CPD reports that bystanders came to the woman’s aid and the man took her cell phone before taking off.

The suspect remains at large. The investigation is ongoing.