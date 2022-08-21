CHICAGO — A woman was driving on Lake Shore Drive Saturday night when someone fired shots into her car.

The 43-year-old woman was driving southbound on the 100 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night when her rear driver side window shattered and she began to feel pain.

The woman was shot and suffered a graze wound to the head.

She waved down police at the intersection of Roosevelt Road Lake Shore Drive and was then transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where she was listed in good condition.

There is no one in custody and police are investigating.