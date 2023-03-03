CHICAGO — A woman was found shot to death inside an apartment in the city’s Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Police responded to calls of a person shot around 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the 3200 block of West Ohio Street. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 38-year-old woman unresponsive inside a residence along with a 46-year-old man.

The woman suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene. The man sustained a graze wound to the head and was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

According to police, the man was uncooperative and refused to answer any questions about the incident.

A handgun was recovered on scene.

No one is in custody. Area Four Detectives are investigating.