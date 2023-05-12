CHICAGO — A woman was found fatally shot in the head in a house fire in the city’s Englewood neighborhood.

According to police, officers on patrol came across a small fire on the side of a house in the 6400 block of South Damen around 12:45 a.m. Friday. Police then requested the help of the Chicago Fire Department.

As emergency crews conducted a search, they discovered an unresponsive 32-year-old woman in the rear of the property with a gun shot wound in the back of the head.

She was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

No word on what may have caused the fire.

No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating the incident as a homicide.