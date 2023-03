CHICAGO — A woman was shot and killed early Wednesday in Chicago’s Chatham neighborhood.

According to police, officers responded to a Shotspotter alert in an alley in the 7900 block of South Vincennes around 1 a.m.

Officers located the woman who was unresponsive. She was taken to the emergency room with multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

She has not been identified.

No one is in custody.

Police are investigating.