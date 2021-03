CHICAGO — A woman was found dead and tied up Sunday morning in an alley in Chicago’s East Garfield Park neighborhood, according to police.

Police said an anonymous caller discovered the woman’s body in the 2600 block of West Gladys Avenue at approximately 8:30 a.m. Sunday when taking out the garbage.

The woman was found tied up from her legs, arms and wrists.

No further details are available and the incident is under investigation.