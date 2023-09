CHICAGO — The death of a woman found unresponsive in the city’s Grand Crossing neighborhood has been ruled a homicide.

The 30-year-old woman, identified as Sierra Jamison, was found in a garage on the the 7800 block of South Indiana around 6:30 p.m. Monday. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

An autopsy revealed Jamison died of strangulation and her death was ruled a homicide.

No further details have been provided at this time.