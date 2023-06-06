CHICAGO — A woman was found dead inside an apartment on the city’s Northwest Side, just a block away from where a woman who went missing last Friday lives.

Police were seen going in and out of an apartment on the 2000 block of North Kimball in Logan Square Monday night, collecting evidence after the body was discovered.

Officials have not announced the identity of the person, but did declare her death a homicide.

Just after 10 p.m. Monday, the brother of 33-year-old Brittany Battaglia, who has been missing since last Friday, posted to social media that police said the woman who was found in the apartment was his sister.

Brittany Battaglia resides in the 1900 block of N Kimball Avenue, just a block from where the deceased woman was discovered.

Brittany’s roommate alerted her brother that she hadn’t come back to their apartment after going to her boyfriend’s house to cook dinner.

The medical examiner has still not released the woman’s identity and no arrests have been made in the homicide.