CHICAGO — A woman is dead after being stabbed in the chest on a CTA platform in the Loop early Saturday morning.

According to police, the 26-year-old woman was standing on the Washington/Wabash platform at the 200 block of South Wabash Avenue around 1:26 a.m. when a man stabbed her multiple times in the chest, abdomen and left arm.

She was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition was pronounced dead shortly after.

There is currently no one in custody and police are investigating the incident.