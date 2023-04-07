CHICAGO — A man is in custody after a woman was found fatally shot inside an apartment building in the city’s Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

Police said officers responded to a gun call in the 7700 block of South Bishop around 12:50 a.m. Friday. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 46-year-old woman unresponsive on a bed.

According to police, the woman sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead on the scene. Her identity has not yet been released.

Moments later, police said a man was seen running from the rear of the residence and was detained by police. A handgun was recovered in the area.

No charges have been announced yet. Area Two detectives are investigating.