CHICAGO — A 47-year-old woman was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Target store at the Brickyard Mall on the city’s Northwest Side.

The shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Target in the 6500 block of W. Diversey in the Montclare neighborhood.

Police said the woman was outside the store when an unknown offender approached her and began to fire shots in her direction.

The woman was struck multiple times and was transported to Loyola Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody. Area Five detectives are investigating.