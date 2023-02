CHICAGO — A person is in custody after a woman was fatally shot in the city’s West Englewood neighborhood.

Police said a 30-year-old woman was shot in the head after a physical altercation inside a residence in the 2000 block of West 69th Street around 6:50 a.m. Tuesday.

She was pronounced dead on the scene.

A person was taken into custody as Area One detectives continue to investigate the fatal shooting. Charges are pending.