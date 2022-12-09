CPD is seeking a red / maroon Ford F-150 Super Crew in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Little Village on Nov. 20, 2022

CHICAGO — A 56-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run incident in the city’s Little Village neighborhood and the community council is now calling for the public’s help.

The council’s committee Mothers & Families United for Justice plan to hold a press conference Friday to ask for anyone with video or knowledge of the incident to come forward.

The hit-and-run happened on Nov. 20 near the 2559 block of South Drake Avenue around 8:20 p.m. and police issued a community alert seeking the vehicle shortly after.

The alert stated the vehicle fled north bound on Drake Avenue and then west bound on 25th Street from the incident location without stopping or contacting emergency services.

WGN is planning to livestream the press conference in its entirety within this story beginning at approximately 11 a.m.