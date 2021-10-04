Woman dies after West Side apartment shooting

CHICAGO — Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the head while inside a West Side apartment Monday afternoon.

Just before 1:30 p.m., police responded to the 1200 block of South Kolin on the report of a shooting.

Police believe a woman was struck by gunfire in the head while inside of an apartment. At this time, it’s unknown if the shooting occurred inside the building or if bullets came in from outside.

Two persons of interests have been taken into custody for questioning.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.