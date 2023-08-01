CHICAGO — A woman has died after being shot in an apparent road rage incident Sunday.

The medical examiner has identified her as 37-year-old Nancy Padilla of Chicago.

The shooting happened just after 8 p.m. Sunday in the 2299 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive. According to police, Padilla and a 26-year-old man were driving northbound on Lake Shore Drive, when a Nissan sedan cut them off.

The victims beeped their horn and the sedan pulled up alongside their vehicle and an occupant inside fired shots, police said.

Padilla was struck in the neck and was transported to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition. According to the medical examiner, she died Monday.

The man sustained a graze wound to the back and refused medical attention, police said.

No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.