CHICAGO — A 31-year-old woman critically injured after falling from a third-story window of a building in Uptown has died.

Jillian Schappa was pronounced dead at Saint Francis Hospital Monday afternoon after she was discovered on Saturday, Aug. 19, in an alley at Kenmore and Argyle. A preliminary investigation indicates that the woman may have been pushed, causing her to fall out of the window.

The Chicago Sun-times says, according to a police report, Schappa told responding paramedics someone pushed her. Family is asking the public for any information about what may have occurred.

No one is in custody.