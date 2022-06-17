CHICAGO — A 40-year-old woman was shot and killed while inside a car on the city’s South Side.

The shooting happened in the 10700 block of S. State Street around 1 a.m. Friday. Police said the woman was a passenger in a vehicle when an unknown offender fired multiple shots.

A CPD spokesperson said when officers responded to the scene they discovered the woman in a parked gray sedan. Police said she was the only person inside the vehicle, which had multiple bullet holes on the driver’s side and the windows were shot out.

The woman was shot in the head and transported in critical condition to Christ Hospital, where she later died.

Her identity has not yet been released.

No one is in custody. Area two detectives are investigating.