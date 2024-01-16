CHICAGO — A woman who was found unresponsive on a CTA train after being beaten and robbed earlier this month has died, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Mijawon Johnson, 36, has been charged with one felony count of attempted murder, one felony count of aggravated battery/great bodily harm, one felony count of aggravated battery/public place and one misdemeanor count of violating an order of protection, police said.

The Sun-Times reports the woman has been identified as 61-year-old Vivian Morgan.

Morgan was discovered unresponsive by transit employees on a Red Line train car in the 0-100 block of East Roosevelt on Jan. 4.

She was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, but was pronounced dead on Saturday.

The Sun-Times reports Johnson was one of two suspects who tried to rob Morgan, and allegedly held her head on a train seat while he beat her, leaving her brain-dead.

An investigation remains ongoing.