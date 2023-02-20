CHICAGO — A woman is dead after she lost control of a car and crashed into a residential porch on the city’s North Side Sunday night.

According to police, the 30-year-old woman was driving near the 6300 block of West Bryn Mawr Avenue at a high speed and lost control of her vehicle.

Police say she crashed into a wooden porch of a home. She was transported to Lutheran General Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

There were no other injuries reported inside the home and police are still investigating the incident.