CHICAGO — A woman is in critical condition after she was hit by a driver early Sunday morning in Grand Crossing, according to police.

The 32-year-old woman was hit around 2:10 a.m. in the 7500 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue.

She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

According to information from the Chicago Police Department, the driver of a dark-colored SUV who hit the woman left the scene.

No one has been arrested yet, police said.

The crash is still under investigation and anyone with information should call police.