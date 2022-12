CHICAGO — A woman was shot through her door early Monday morning on the West Side.

At around 2:50 a.m., police responded to the 3300 block of West Warren on the report of a person shot.

Police said a 30-year-old woman was in her residence when a man knocked on her door.

Moments later, she was shot twice in her back through the door. The woman was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

No suspects are in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.