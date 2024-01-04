CHICAGO — A woman is hospitalized in critical condition after being found unresponsive on a CTA train.

Police said the unidentified woman was found by transit employees on a train car around 1:35 a.m. Thursday in the 0-100 block of East Roosevelt.

The woman was transported to Stroger Hospital and is listed in critical condition with a laceration to her face and contusions, according to police.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown at this time.

Area Three Detectives are investigating.