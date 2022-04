CHICAGO — A woman was arrested and charged with the murder of a 27-year-old man on Sunday.

Sometime in the early morning hours of Sunday, police responded to the 8400 block of South Aberdeen on the report of a shooting.

A 27-year-old man died as a result of the shooting.

Hours later, Brianna Gibbs, 28, was arrested on suspicion of the shooting in the 500 block of East 51st Street.

She was charged with first-degree murder.