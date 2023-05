CHICAGO — A woman was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder of a 31-year-old man on the Southwest Side.

Viviana Noriega, 40, was arrested at her home in the 8000 block of South Knox Avenue.

Police allege Noriega participated in the deadly shooting of a 31-year-old man in the 8300 block of South Keating Avenue on April 27, 2021.

The victim was identified by the Sun-Times as Kamel Othman and he was shot while driving.

Noriega was charged with first-degree murder.