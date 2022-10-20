CHICAGO — A woman has been charged with first-degree murder after an 87-year-old was found dead in her wheelchair Saturday.

Police responded to a call from the Lincoln Perry Apartments on the 3200 block of South Prairie Avenue around 3:40 p.m. in the Douglas neighborhood.

According to police, a family member found the woman, later identified as Mae Brown, 87, sitting in her wheelchair unresponsive, with trauma to her face and head area.

On Wednesday, 69-year-old Shearly Gaines was taken into custody in the 900 block of West Foster and subsequently charged with first-degree murder.

Gaines is due in bond court Friday.