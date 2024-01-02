CHICAGO — A woman is charged after leaving four young children home alone on New Year’s Eve on the city’s West Side, according to Chicago police.

Dominique Bishop-Smith, 29, faces four misdemeanour counts of child endangerment.

Around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, officers were waved down by an 11-year-old boy who said that he was home alone with other children inside a residence on the 4800 block of West Jackson Boulevard in the Austin neighborhood.

Officers transported the boy, along with a 1-year-old boy, a 7-year-old boy, and a 4-year-old girl to West Suburban Hospital as a precaution after not being able to make contact with a guardian.