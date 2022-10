CHICAGO — A woman is accused of stabbing a 30-year-old man to death inside a home in the city’s Austin neighborhood.

Early Sunday morning, police responded to a home in the 5100 block of W. Augusta Blvd. There, officers located the stabbing victim who police say was in a physical altercation “with a known individual” inside the residence.

Keshia Golden, 33, was arrested moments after the stabbing.

Golden faces one felony count of murder.