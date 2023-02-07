CHICAGO — A 25-year-old woman is charged in the alleged shooting of a woman on the CTA Red Line last summer.  

Latrice Harvey faces felony charges of attempted murder and aggravated battery and discharging a weapon after Chicago police say she was one of the offenders involved in shooting a 30-year-old woman on Aug. 27.

According to police, the 30-year-old was shot in the knee after an alleged altercation with Harvey on board a southbound train near the State and Lake station in the Loop. 

Police arrested Harvey on Monday in the 300 block of North Avenue. She was due to appear in court on Tuesday.