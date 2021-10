CHICAGO — A woman was charged with first-degree murder and arson after authorities found a body in a fire on the West Side.

Police said firefighters found the body, later determined to be a 62-year-old man, just before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 5000 block of West Congress Parkway in Austin.

Read more Chicago News Headlines here

Police arrested Dementhrice Boykin, 64, following the fire. She was charged with first-degree murder and arson.