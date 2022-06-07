CHICAGO — A woman faces charges in the April hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a 42-year-old bicyclist.

Courtney Bertucci, 30, is accused of reckless homicide, failure to report an accident/death and possession of a controlled substance after police say she struck Paresh Chhatrala in the city’s Near West Side on April 16.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Bicyclist critically injured in Near West Side hit-and-run dies, police say

Bertucci was driving in the 900 block of W. Madison when she allegedly swerved to avoid a metal plate in the road. After striking Chhatrala, police said several bystanders thwarted Bertucci’s attempts to flee the scene.

According to police, Chhatrala died days later from his injuries.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Driver arrested after striking bicyclist, attempt to flee

Bertucci appeared in bond court Tuesday.