Woman charged in murder of 29-year-old man in Rolling Meadows

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. — A woman has been charged in connection with the murder of a 29-year-old man in Rolling Meadows, according to police.

Police said officers responded to The Preserve at Woodfield apartment complex just before 9:45 p.m. Thursday evening in the 4700 block of Arbor Drive when officers discovered a 29-year-old man, James P. Jones, deceased at the scene.

Claudia Resendiz-Flores was identified as the perpetrator and was taken into custody. Police said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the general public.

Resendiz-Flores has been charged with first-degree murder and was transported to Central Bond Court for a bond hearing.