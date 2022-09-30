CHICAGO — Chicago police say a woman is in custody for the deadly stabbing of a 57-year-old man in West Englewood on Thursday.

Theresa Ball, 52, faces a felony first-degree murder charge after allegedly stabbing a 57-year-old man in the torso on the 1500 block of West 72nd St.

Police called the stabbing a domestic-related incident.

First responders rushed the stabbing victim to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Officers arrested Ball about one hour after the stabbing. She is due in court on Saturday.