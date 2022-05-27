CHICAGO — A woman is being held without bail after being charged in the murder of her 8-year-old daughter who was found dead in Uptown Wednesday.

Andreal Hagler, 38, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after police identified her as the person who killed Amaria Osby.

Police said the little girl was found inside an apartment in the 4600 block of North Winthrop Avenue sometime before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Hagler was arrested shortly after.

CONTENT WARNING: The following details contain depictions of abuse and death

Court documents reveal that Amaria’s uncle, who stayed at the apartment with Hagler and Amaria periodically, arrived at the home on Wednesday after attempting to contact Hagler and not getting a response.

Upon entering the apartment, the man discovered both Hagler and Amaria unresponsive. He immediately called his sister who then called 911.

Responding officers then arrived at the home and entered Hagler’s bedroom and observed Hagler with a bag on her head while slightly moving around. Officers also observed a comforter on the bed that was covering another body, with two legs from the shins down visible from under the comforter.

Officers moved the comforter and found the body of Amaria Osby unresponsive. Amaria was in her underwear and cold to the touch, appearing to be dead. Amaria had a small amount of blood around her nose and on her thigh, with froth around her mouth as well.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Amaria’s death was ruled a homicide, with injuries consistent with asphyxiation. Amaria also had bleeding underneath her scalp and bleeding to the brain.

Officers then removed the bag from Hagler’s head and confirmed that she was alive. While police and fire personnel tried to move Hagler off the bed, she held on the mattress and stiffened her body before eventually being handcuffed.

Hagler was lifted off the bed and wheeled into an ambulance bound for Weiss Hospital. During this time, Hagler didn’t speak or make any noises. Toxicology reports revealed Hagler had PCP in her system, though was not injured or harmed in any other way.

Officers remaining on scene at the apartment noted the home was dark and cluttered with a strong smell of urine and bleach. A red Solo cup was found in the bedroom that smelled of bleach, likely from a bottle of bleach discovered in the apartment’s kitchen.

Three knives were also recovered from the bedroom where Hagler and Amaria were found.

Hagler later recorded a video statement, where she said the night began by her saying her prayers with Amaria.

Hagler said she then smothered her daughter with a plastic bag. She said she believed it was time for both of them to die because they were both born on the 24th of the month.

According to her statement, Hagler then began doing PCP and felt that Amaria didn’t love her anymore and preferred her father.

Hagler said she ingested bleach and that her daughter did not drink any. She said that Amaria was screaming “Momma, stop!” as she was drinking bleach.

Hagler said she felt her daughter didn’t love her anymore and was taking her father’s side, adding that she placed the bag over Amaria’s head similar to how she placed it over her own head.

On Thursday, neighbors expressed their heartbreak over Amaria’s sudden death.

“I feel very sad, I feel very hurt,” Gladys Torres, a neighbor, said.

Neighbors said the girl lived with her mother. Torres said she always saw the mom taking care of Amaria, and said she never saw anything bad.

WGN News reached out to the state’s Department of Children and Family Services upon learning that an investigator had visited the girl’s home a day before her death.

In response, DCFS said: “The Department of Children and Family Services had prior contact with this family, including a visit on May 24 with the mother and daughter where no signs of abuse, neglect or danger were noted by our investigator. This family previously participated in intact family services from a substance abuse-related incident in 2017. The recent visit was the result of an allegation of domestic violence and was the first contact with the family since closing the prior case in 2018.”

DCFS added that the domestic violence allegation involved abuse of one parent by the other, not abuse of the child.

Neighbors said they treated Amaria like family and miss her deeply.

“A very happy baby every year for Christmas,” Torres said. “I would get her a little gift and for her birthday because her birthday was March 24 and that’s my son’s birthday.

Hagler is due in court again on June 15.