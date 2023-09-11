police car lights at night in city with selective focus and blurry car traffic in the bokeh

CHICAGO — A 44-year-old woman is facing felony charges after a transit employee was battered and threatened in South Chicago Sunday night.

Police said Shavon D. Gayden is facing a felony charge of aggravated battery to a transit employee and a misdemeanor count of aggravated assault.

She was arrested and identified as the woman who moments earlier, battered and threatened a 45-year-old woman in the 3000 block of East 91st Street around 9:02 p.m.

Gayden was placed into custody and charged accordingly.

There was no other information provided and police are investigating the incident.