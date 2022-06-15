CHICAGO — A woman has been charged after stealing a Chicago police squad car while naked, and striking an officer in the city’s West Garfield Park on Monday.

Police said Whitley Temple, 34, faces one felony count of aggravated battery of a peace officer, one felony count of resisting or obstructing a peace officer, one felony count of vehicular hijacking, one felony count of attempted first-degree murder, one misdemeanor count of driving on a suspended license, one felony count of possession of a stolen motor vehicle and one citation for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

The incident happened around 9:40 a.m. Monday at Jackson Boulevard and Kostner Avenue, when Temple was found naked and lying in the street.

According to police, as authorities attempted to help the woman she charged and assaulted the officers, got into the squad car and drove off.

As Temple was fleeing in the stolen police vehicle, she struck and dragged an officer, causing injury.

Temple then drove onto the Eisenhower Expressway before crashing into several vehicles at Harrison and Damen. She was eventually taken into custody by police.

Temple is due in bond court Wednesday.