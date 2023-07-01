CHICAGO — A 24-year-old woman is recovering after being shoved onto CTA Blue Line tracks by another woman.

According to police, 20-year-old Neveah King is charged with aggravated battery after the June 4 incident after allegedly pushing the woman onto the track from the Blue Line platform in the 1200 block of N. Milwaukee Ave.

The victim returned to the Blue Line platform safely, however.

King was taken into police custody on Saturday. She is due to appear in court on Sunday.

Police did not disclose what led to the physical altercation.