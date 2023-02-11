CHICAGO — A 23-year-old woman has been charged for the fatal stabbing of a man who intervened in a stabbing attack in the Edgewater neighborhood Wednesday night.

According to police, Monae will be facing felonies of first-degree murder, aggravated battery and use of deadly weapon.

Police identify that Monae was arrested Thursday afternoon in the 5100 block of North Sheridan Road and was identified as the same woman who allegedly stabbed a 21-year-old man to death hours earlier.

Polie reported that the woman was arrested and charged accordingly.

There is no additional information at this time.