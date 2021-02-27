Woman carjacked with two children in vehicle on South Side, family safely reunited

CHICAGO — A 40-year-old woman was carjacked in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood late Saturday afternoon with her two young children inside the car, according to police.

Police said the woman exited her car and left her keys inside in the 7500 block of South Yates Boulevard at approximately 5:30 p.m. with a 4-year-old boy and a 6-year-old girl inside.

An unknown person entered the car and took off, with the car later being recovered with the children still inside in the 7500 block of South Merrill Avenue.

The children in the vehicle were safely reunited with family members.