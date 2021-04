CHICAGO — A 28-year-old woman was carjacked at gunpoint in the city’s Ravenswood neighborhood.

The woman was at a gas station on the 5200 block of North Western Avenue around 2 a.m. Tuesday when two men forced her out of her black Jeep at gunpoint and fled in her vehicle.

Police said the woman was struck on the head during the incident and was treated on the scene.

No one has been taken into custody.

Area Three detectives are investigating.